Fresh Street Launches Online Grocery Platform Focused on Affordable Convenience

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​Fresh Street , a Chicago-based startup, is re-thinking the way people shop for groceries through the launch of its integrated online platform. Available via mobile app (iOS & Android) and desktop starting Friday, March 18th, Fresh Street will offer over 4,000 SKUs, including national and local favorites, for pickup within 30 minutes of order at their 6191 N. Lincoln Ave. location. By focusing solely on the online grocery shopper, the platform promises users no substitutions, no hidden or extra fees, and a focused assortment that enables users to avoid an in-person trip to the grocery store.



"My family and I have experienced the frustrations and inconveniences that plague current online grocery options," said Mike Sayles, CEO of Fresh Street. "We started Fresh Street by thinking through these problems with a blank sheet of paper and a focus on providing the best possible experience for the online grocery shopper. This enables us to offer competitive prices, brands that families know and love, an easy-to-use website/app, and a convenient pickup experience."

Fresh Street's grand opening includes a reception with local vendors and partners, including the City of Chicago. "Chicago is the number one city for food innovation and logistics in the country, both sectors are strong drivers of our city's economic recovery, job growth and neighborhood expansion," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, and Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "In this spirit, we are incredibly pleased to join Fresh Street today for the launch of its online grocery platform in West Rogers Park. We look forward to seeing this new grocery option represent legacy and emerging Chicago food brands as it grows and expands throughout the city and country."



For more information and to begin shopping please visit https://freshstreet.com . For mobile download visit the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android) and search Fresh Street.

About Fresh Street

Fresh Street is the first platform built exclusively for online, click & collect shopping. Fresh Street creates a fast, easy, and affordable online shopping experience with optimizations in product availability, quick turnaround times, a seamless user experience, and everyday low prices without any fees.