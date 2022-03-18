With 80,000+ Trusted Users Already in Reach, Sterling Administration's FMLA and State Leave Administration Service Plans to Eliminate Leave Tracking Challenges for Employers

OAKLAND, Calif., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Administration, a leading service provider for HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, COBRA, Retiree Billing, and POPs, announced the launch of their FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) and State Leave Administration service today.
Sterling Administration's newly launched FMLA and State Leave Administration service would administer federal and state leave requirements for employers that meet the requirements. It ranges from full-service leave management solutions, compliance assistance, white-glove support, and a dedicated specialist from beginning to end.
Sterling Administration aims to help employers monitor federal and state leave laws and assists them in governing per the updated legislation. Sterling Administration's team of qualified experts provides a hands-on service for all phases of leave management connecting directly with employees on leave, determining their eligibility, collecting required documents, and monitoring for abuse.
Today's announcement expands Sterling Administration's flexible and economical serving options for employers dealing with inaccurate leave tracking, incomplete leave certifications, management inconvenience, and illegitimate FMLA or State Leave denials.
"With a current trusted user rate of more than 80,000, we continue to skyrocket towards rapid growth, booming into your go-to platform for expert FMLA administration and management." - Duarte Batista, President, Sterling Administration.
Currently, Sterling Administration targets to become the go-to platform to resolve employee absence tracking, regulatory concerns, and workflow disruptions to remove the burden of leave administrations from Human Resources with their FMLA and State Leave service. Sterling Administration has 17 years of experience in benefits administration and management. With its newly launched FMLA and State Leave service, Sterling Administration intends to strengthen further its leading position in HSA, HRA, FSA, COBRA, RETIREE BILLING, and POP while significantly reducing the workload for Human Resources.
About Sterling Administration
Sterling Administration is a minority, woman-owned administrator offering FMLA, HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, COBRA, Retiree Billing, and POPs. Additionally, Sterling offers expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing, and requirements under the Patient Protection Affordable Care Act (PPACA).
Acknowledged as the national Best Place to Work by Business Insurance Magazine, Sterling Administration is now assisting 80,000+ users in managing their benefits. With cutting-edge partners like FSA Store and HSA Store, Sterling gives you superior benefits administration technology and services, as well as all the tools you need to promote personal and financial wellness for your employees.
For additional information, you can refer to https://fmla.sterlingadministration.com.
Media Contacts
Tamara Moreau
tamara.moreau@sterlingadministration.com
Related Images
Image 1: Sterling Administration Introducing FMLA and State Leave Administration Service
Join the growing list of businesses that manage their financial and health wellness services with the Sterling Administration.
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.