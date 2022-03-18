M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2022.



M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125 Record Date: March 31, 2022 Payable Date: April 8, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.m-split.com

info@quadravest.com