ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

by Globe Newswire
March 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.05000 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2022.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details 
  
Capital Share (YCM) $0.05000
  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500
  
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)$0.03125
  
Record Date: March 31, 2022
  
Payable Date: April 8, 2022
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.commercesplit.com
info@quadravest.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases