US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

by Globe Newswire
March 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2022.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)$0.06667
  
Record Date:March 31, 2022
  
Payable Date:April 8, 2022
  


