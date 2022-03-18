Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents, Teams Place in Los Angeles Business Journal's List of Top Agents

Los Angeles, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce five Los Angeles based agents have earned a spot in The Los Angeles Business Journal list of the county's top residential real estate agents and teams.
The rankings were compiled by sales volume of Los Angeles County-based real estate agents for closed residential transactions within the county in 2021. Each brokerage compiled and certified their totals, and then submitted them to the Los Angeles Business Journal.
"This annual list recognizes the power players who drive the residential market, and it's no surprise that our agents and teams are so well-represented," said Kathy King, Vice President, Los Angeles Regional Manager, for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
"Through hard work, integrity, and a winning attitude, their ability to surpass the expectations of their clients is what makes them leaders within our company, and the Los Angeles County market," said John Closson, Vice President Los Angeles Regional Manager.
The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents, teams, and branch offices, are as follows, shown by placement on the list:
- No. 19 - Marc and Sara Shevin - Calabasas
- No. 24 - David Offer - Brentwood
- No. 80 - Larry Young & Associates - Beverly Hills
- No. 82 - Lauren Ravitz - Brentwood
- No. 92 - Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy - Beverly Hills
Demonstrating the strength of the Los Angeles market, the lowest sales volume by any agent on the current list was $127 million, while the lowest the previous year was $80 million. The highest sales volume rose to $1.578 billion from $1.002 billion the previous year.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.
Bill Bartshe Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties 858-204-0625 Bill.Bartshe@bhhscal.com
