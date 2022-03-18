ñol

PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

by Globe Newswire
March 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 3 min read

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07100 for each Class A share and $0.04208 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2022.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on March 31, 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.07100 per share based on the VWAP of $8.52 payable on April 8, 2022. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.41 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.77 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.18.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

BanksInvestment ManagementLife Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of MontrealAGF Management Ltd.Great-West Lifeco Inc.BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova ScotiaCI Financial Corp.Manulife Financial CorporationTransAlta Cor
CIBCIGM Financial Inc.Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corp.
National Bank of Canada  Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada  TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank   


Distribution Details 


Class A Share (PDV)

$0.07100
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)

$0.04208 
Record Date:

March 31, 2022 
Payable Date:

April 8, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.primedividend.com
info@quadravest.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MarketsPress Releases