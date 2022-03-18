Roberts & Ryan Surpasses $1 Million in Veteran Donations

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over one million dollars in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan has humbly aided in changing the lives of over 600 Veterans and nearly 400 Veteran families. Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker Dealer, Roberts and Ryan is committed to not only delivering superb services to their clients, but also to providing ongoing support to our Nation's Veterans through partnerships with first-class organizations dedicated to improving mental health, general wellness and career transition.

https://roberts-ryan.com/veteran-initiatives

Over the last two years, there is no doubt that everyone -- globally -- suffered in some way from the impact of the pandemic as it swept across our nations. With dark news blanketing every corner of our world, one group of men and women stood by their oath to protect our freedoms. In the true tradition of all four branches, our military servicemen and women heeded the call, ignored the noise, and stayed mission-focused.

It is for this reason, and more, that Roberts & Ryan persists to stay on their mission.

With the new year well underway, Roberts & Ryan invites you to look beyond the lines of the sometimes-shadowy narratives and remember the men and women who have served this country, from those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our freedoms, to those who have returned safely home.

Winston Churchill once stated, "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." Let us focus not on what we get in life, but illuminate our value through what we give. It is our charity that sparks the heartbeat of who we truly are and gives us the means to endure any hardship.

Press Contact: Sadie Millard smillard@roberts-ryan.com

Related Images











Image 1: Honoring those who serve









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment