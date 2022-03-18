Boditech Med, Global Point-of-Care Testing Leader, to Expand to U.S., North America

MIAMI, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boditech Med, a global leader in point-of-care testing with more than 90 biomarker products, announced today that it will establish operations in North America.
Boditech's expansion begins with plans to open a new manufacturing site in the Miami, Florida, area. The company is also considering opportunities in other states, along with a partnership in Canada.
"In the U.S., it takes as long as three days for a patient to get diagnostic test results. During that time, informed decision making comes to a standstill, even while costs mount," said Boditech Med co-founder and CEO Eui-Yul Choi, Ph.D. "At Boditech, we develop and manufacture point-of-care tests that deliver actionable results in 12 to 15 minutes. Our goal in the U.S. is to flip the diagnostic industry on its head so that patients get timely, quality care while the healthcare system minimizes waste."
Founded in South Korea in 1998, Boditech Med markets and sells more than 90 biomarker products in 120 countries. Through its North American expansion, the publicly-traded company aims to improve the health and safety of patients and the effectiveness and workflows of clinicians in the U.S. and beyond.
Boditech offers highly reliable in-vitro diagnostic solutions that empower clinicians and patients to improve health through quick and reliable tests, available anywhere and anytime. Along with venous blood and plasma testing, Boditech's product line includes technologies that enable accurate, thorough capillary blood tests, based on a small amount of blood from a finger prick.
Boditech is currently seeking approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for several diagnostic solutions in cardiac, cancer, hormone, infectious disease, and other therapeutic areas.
Timelines and precise locations remain in the works. Boditech intends to hire hundreds of Americans to support its efforts.
Boditech intends to bring lower-cost, rapid testing that covers many critical areas of medicine, from cardiac health to cancer, to the country.
Boditech also produces COVID-19 antibody and over-the-counter rapid antigen tests.
About Boditech Med
Boditech Med is a global leader in point-of-care testing with a decades-long track record of improving health and quality of life through innovative in-vitro diagnostic solutions. Since its launch in 1998, Boditech has developed 85 biomarkers, which support capillary blood, venous blood, and plasma testing, to meet customers' evolving needs. Listed as a public company on the KOSDAQ, Boditech's products aid patients and clinicians in 120 countries.
Learn more about Boditech Med and how its in-vitro diagnostic are improving health worldwide: https://www.boditech.co.kr/en
Contact: Jack Murtha | Clinical Consultants International | jmurtha7@gmail.com | 732-267-8644
