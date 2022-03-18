Futu Holdings Limited Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

HONG KONG, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") FUTU, a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.futuholdings.com.
The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Futu Holdings Limited, 25th Floor, Building D1, Kexing Science Park, No.15 Keyuan Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen 518000, People's Republic of China.
About Futu Holdings Limited
Futu Holdings Limited FUTU is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution – which allows its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures across different markets – as well as margin financing and securities lending. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.
Investor Contact
Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com
