UAE Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Excavators Accounted for 78.6% Market Share in 2021 - Strategic Assessment & Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
Government's integrated waste management strategy is expected to have positive impact on the demand for excavators in waste handling.Increase in demand for large capacity luffing cranes in UAE
UAE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
The UAE earthmoving equipment market by value is likely to growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during 2028
Excavators accounted for 78.6% market share in 2021. The demand is expected to grow due to increased government investments for housing projects, roads, and railways.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The construction equipment market is consolidated among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Equipment with Liebherr emerging as the leader.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?
- Volume (Unit sales)
- Type
- Application
- Value (USD)
- Type
- Application
- Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in UAE major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.
- Examples of the latest technologies.
- Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.
- Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices
- Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the UAE construction equipment market share
- Complete supply chain analysis
- Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market
- Company Profile of vendors and distributors
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - The Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Infrastructure Construction projects in UAE region
Section 3 - UAE Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
5.1 UAE Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
5.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loader
- Motor Grader
- Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)
5.1.2. Road Construction Equipment
- Asphalt Paver
- Road Roller
5.1.3. Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift and Telescopic Handler
- Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)
5.2 UAE Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation etc)
Section 4: Technology Development
- Advent of Technology
Section 5: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in UAE, Advantage UAE, FDI in UAE, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain, COVID-19 Impact
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Major Vendors (Caterpillar - Kobelco - Komatsu Middle East FZE - Hitachi Construction Machinery Middle East Corporation FZE - XCMG - Zoomlion - SANY - Volvo Construction Equipment - ElectroMech - Sumitomo UAE - JCB - LiuGong Middle East FZE - Liebherr Middle East FZE - Yongmao)
- Distributors Profile
Section 7 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Exhibits
Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vtkf0
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.