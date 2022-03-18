Global $150+ Bn Fertility Services Markets, Opportunities and Strategies, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F,

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Procedure, Service, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility services market is expected to grow from $24,466.2 million in 2015 to $37,773.7 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to reach $78,201.7 million in 2025. The global fertility services market is expected to reach $161,846.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

This report describes and evaluates the global fertility services market. It covers three five-year periods including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 through 2025, the forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing prevalence of PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) condition, premature ovarian failure, increasing rate of male infertility and insurance coverages to IVF procedures. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost, low rates of IVF success, congenital abnormality occurrence and risks and side effects associated with IVF.

Going forward, rising infertility rate, technological developments regarding fertility treatment, growing adoption of IVF services to aid in pregnancy, increasing government funding supporting emergence of novel IVF solutions, rising number of same sex couples, increase in number of fertility clinics, rise in disposable income and late parenthood will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the fertility services market in the future include inadequate reimbursement policies, stringent government inspection, ethical concerns related to IVF, expensive treatment and coronavirus pandemic.



The fertility services market is segmented by procedure into assisted reproductive technology (ART), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and artificial insemination. The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market was the largest segment of the fertility services market segmented by procedure, accounting for 61.8% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2020-2025.



The fertility services market is also segmented by service into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. The fresh non-donor market was the largest segment of the fertility services market segmented by service, accounting for 46.7% of the total in 2020 and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2020-2025.



The fertility services market is also segmented by end application into male and female. The male was the largest segment of the fertility services market segmented by application, accounting for 53.6% of the total in 2020 and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2020-2025.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global fertility services market, accounting for 30.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America and Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fertility services market will be Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.3% and 16.6% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 15.8% and 15.3% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The fertility services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.26% of the total market in 2020.

Major players in the market include Merck KGaA, Progyny Inc., Vitrolife, IVI-RMA, Monash IVF Group, Virtus Health, Integramed America Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.



The top opportunities in the fertility services market segmented by procedure will arise in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) segment, which will gain $29,522.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the fertility services market segmented by service will arise in the fresh non-donor segment, which will gain $20,022.9 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the fertility services market segmented by application will arise in the male segment, which will gain $24,981.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The fertility services market size will gain the most in the USA at $10,260.1 million.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the report recommends the fertility services companies should, focus on offering INVOcell therapies and PGT-A screening or testing program, adapting to new technologies, scale up through collaborations, expand in markets with a high infertility rate, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users and insurance, bundled payments, leverage social media, increase visibility through a high-performance website, focus on patient referral systems and on reviews, priority to critical cases, technology-based interventions for substance abuse disorders.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Fertility Services Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Procedure

6.3. Segmentation By Service

6.4. Segmentation By Application



7. Fertility Services Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Procedure

7.2.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

7.2.2. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

7.2.3. Artificial Insemination

7.3. Market Segmentation By Service

7.3.1. Fresh Non-Donor

7.3.2. Frozen Non-Donor

7.3.3. Egg And Embryo Banking

7.3.4. Fresh Donor

7.3.5. Frozen Donor

7.4. Market Segmentation By Application

7.4.1. Male

7.4.2. Female



8. Fertility Services Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. INVOcell

8.2. Preimplantation Genetic Testing For Aneuploidy Screening (PGT-A)

8.3. Lab-Matured Eggs

8.4. DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI)

8.5. Artificial Intelligence In Fertility Services

8.6. Blockchain-Based fertility Service App

8.7. IoT In In Vitro Fertilization (Fertility) Services

8.8. Technological Advances

8.9. Strategic Partnerships

8.10. Rise in Mergers And Acquisitions



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Fertility Services Market

9.1. Impact On In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services

9.2. Impact On In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Therapy

9.3. Impact On Premature Deliveries

9.4. Impact On Artificial Insemination Therapy

9.5. Future Outlook



10. Global Fertility Services Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3.Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Fertility Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Fertility Services Market, Segmentation By Procedure, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Fertility Services Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Fertility Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



12. Fertility Services Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global Fertility Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Fertility Services Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Progyny Inc.

Vitrolife

IVI-RMA

Monash IVF Group

Virtus Health

Integramed America, Inc.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/df0x0e

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900