Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Market 2022: Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water Reuse

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Water reclamation or wastewater reuse is a water-saving approach that involves treatment and conversion of wastewater into potable or non-potable water for different reuse applications, reducing burden on freshwater supplies. Water demand and water security constitute the prime growth drivers in the global market. Expanding global population and the subsequent focus on industrialization coupled with the growing demand from agricultural sector are expected to fuel growth in the market. The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging countries is driving the need for water treatment solutions.

Another factor supporting demand is the recovery in manufacturing sector in most markets which is driving is the need for water and wastewater recycling. The emphasis on water reuse and recycling through programs such as zero liquid discharge is driving penetration of advanced technologies. Growth is also attributed to the increased significance of water reuse and desalination, measures, which are aimed at addressing the rising need for safe and clean water.



The global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period.

Physical Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market.



The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.87% share in the global market.

In emerging markets growth is dependent on the steady rise in heavy industrial users of water, greater need to exploit water resources of inferior quality, and growing investment in modernization of waste/water infrastructure. In Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and steady economic growth are expected to fuel demand for advanced membrane systems used in industrial water and wastewater treatment across the region. Surging demand for new facilities, upgradation of existing facilities, and growing focus on higher standards for waste water control, particularly in China are also aiding growth in the region.

Biological wastewater treatment is based on the ability of microorganisms such as bacteria to break down organic waste. Biological treatment of wastewater to get clean water is in use since long, adopting a wide range of approaches from simple cesspits and the traditional activated sludge plants to more technologically advanced solutions such as Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR). The worldwide use of biological treatment of wastewater is due to its effectiveness and cost-efficiency compared to many chemical or mechanical processes. In the global Biological Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$379.7 Million by the year 2026.



Select Competitors:

Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.

DP CleanTech

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GE Water and Process Technologies

Hansgrohe SE

Lenntech B.V.

ProChem, Inc.

Siemens AG

Veolia Environment

Water Rhapsody

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Distributed Water Infrastructure to Address Unsettling Issues Faced by Water Utilities amid COVID-19

Reclaimed Water: Recycling Wastewater for Plethora of Reuse Applications

Primary Methods Linked with Wastewater Reuse

Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water Reuse

Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water : A Global Perspective

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Outlook: Water Recycling Set to Make Big Gains

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water Reuse

Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Innovations in Water Quality Technology Boost Prospects

Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to Combat Food Insecurity

High Sewage Discharge Costs to Drive Uptake

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units Pour Investment in Sustainable Wastewater Treatment

Minimal Liquid Discharge and Zero Liquid Discharge Gain Popularity

Rise in Use of Membrane Filtration Technologies for Water Reuse

Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region

EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground

Tertiary Wastewater Treatment Techniques Gain Momentum

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming, Hydroponic Agriculture Drives Use of Reclaimed Water

Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

Expanding Population Supports Demand

Rapid Urbanization and the Need for Water Reliability Spur Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqmibk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900