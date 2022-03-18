Bionano Genomics Announces Publication of Comprehensive Validation of Optical Genome Mapping for Hematologic Neoplasms

Key findings from evaluation of 59 Heme Samples and 10 Controls:



OGM detected 162/164 SVs detected by standard cytogenetics methods of karyotyping and FISH

OGM detected chromosomal aberrations missed by karyotyping and FISH in 35 cases

OGM Sensitivity: 98.7%

OGM Specificity: 100%

Positive Predictive Value: 100%

Negative Predictive Value: 98%

OGM Accuracy: 99.2%

First-Pass Success Rate: 100%

Limit of Detection (LOD) for aneuploidies, translocations, interstitial deletions and duplications at 400X: 5% variant allele fraction



SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO, pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the publication of comprehensive study results validating OGM for routine production use for genome-wide structural variant (SV) detection in hematological neoplasms.

This study, published by researchers from Emory University, Augusta University and Bionano, reported that OGM demonstrated robust performance across multiple technical and analytical metrics and recommended OGM as a potential first-tier cytogenetic test for the evaluation of hematological neoplasms. These results support the potential for OGM's use in settings where standardization is critical, such as clinical trials, and may help characterize genomic variants in hematological malignancies to stratify subjects or identify new therapeutic targets.

Researchers used 69 unique samples comprised of 59 hematological neoplasms (CLL, AML, MDS, MM, lymphoma, PCM, CML, ET and others*) and 10 phenotypically normal and cytogenetically negative samples for controls. The 59 hematological neoplasms consisted of 43 simple and 16 complex cases, which included all classes of SVs.

Within the 59 heme samples, OGM showed a 98.7% sensitivity and 100% specificity for detecting SVs previously reported with karyotyping and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). Additionally, 35 of 43 simple cases had at least one clinically reported aberration, and OGM detected all of the reported variants, found additional aberrations in 23 cases, and corrected putative false-positive results in two of the cases. In complex cases, OGM revealed the identity of 12 marker chromosomes and one ring chromosome and found additional SVs, including 145 translocations and 67 putative novel gene fusions.

To evaluate technical and analytical reproducibility, inter-run, intra-run and inter-instrument comparisons were performed on six samples in triplicates. OGM demonstrated 100% reproducibility and a LoD of 5% for aneuploidies, translocations, interstitial deletions and duplications at 400x coverage.

"Increasingly, the body of evidence available on the performance of OGM in hematological malignancies demonstrates high performance and utility, but this study put OGM's performance to the test in a more routine, analytical environment," said Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer at Bionano and one of the study authors. "OGM met or exceeded all tested laboratory quality measures."

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano commented, "This study shows the possibilities of OGM and why labs around the world are adopting it. The team at Augusta is one of the most experienced at practicing OGM and so we view this performance as setting a bar that others can aim to achieve. We are enthusiastic about working with the market and our own services lab and look forward to seeing these results performed consistently across our installed base."

This publication is available at: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.14.22272363v1

*Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), Multiple Myeloma (MM), Plasma Cell Myeloma (PCM), Myeloproliferative Disorder (MPD), Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

