Immutep To Present Biomarker And Multivariate Analysis From Phase IIb AIPAC Study In Metastatic Breast Cancer At ESMO's Breast Cancer Congress 2022

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (IMMIMMP ("Immutep" or "the Company") is pleased to announce new biomarker and multivariate analysis data from its Phase IIb AIPAC trial at ESMO's Breast Cancer Congress 2022, which will take place onsite in Berlin, Germany and virtually on 3-5 May 2022.
Immutep's AIPAC trial evaluated its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti") in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy in 227 patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC). Final Overall Survival results were reported in November 2021.
The Company will announce the new biomarker and multivariate analysis data to the market and make the poster available on its website.
The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is the the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. The ESMO Breast Cancer Congress is a a multidisciplinary meeting aiming to deliver a comprehensive overview of practise-changing new data, encouraging the integration of innovation into daily practises to improve breast cancer patient care.
Poster presentation details
Title: Biomarker and multivariate analyses results from AIPAC: A phase IIb study comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer
Poster display session: Wednesday, 4 May 2022 from 12:15 to 13:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST)
Presenter: Prof. Dr. Frederik Marmé
Medical Faculty Mannheim, University Hospital Mannheim
Heidelberg University
Mannheim, Germany
About the AIPAC Trial
Active Immunotherapy Paclitaxel (AIPAC) was a multicentre, placebo-controlled, double-blind, 1:1 randomised Phase IIb clinical trial in HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer.
The study evaluated the combination of Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti, LAG-3Ig or IMP321), and paclitaxel chemotherapy. 227 HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer patients are randomised 1:1 to a chemo-immunotherapy arm (efti plus paclitaxel) or to a comparator arm (placebo plus paclitaxel). Patients receive weekly paclitaxel at days 1, 8 and 15, with either efti or placebo injected subcutaneously on days 2 and 16 of each 4-week cycle, repeated for 6 cycles. Thereafter, patients pass over to the maintenance phase with efti alone.
For more information regarding the AIPAC trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov (identifier NCT02614833) and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30977393.
About Immutep
Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximise value to shareholders.
Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners.
Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.
Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com or by contacting:
Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com
U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com
