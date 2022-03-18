Global Power Transformers Market to Reach $32.6 Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Transformers play a pivotal role in the generation, transmission and distribution (T&D) of electricity. Growth in the global market is steered by rising demand for electricity and the resulting new power projects coupled with expansion of the T&D network. The urgent need to replace and upgrade aging power infrastructure in the developed countries, growing prominence of renewable energy, expansion and interconnection of grid infrastructures, and exponential increase in power consumption in both developed and developing countries requiring efficient management of electricity transmission and distribution represent important factors driving growth

In addition, efficient transformer designs that use amorphous magnetic materials as cores are likely to experience an increasing adoption in the coming years owing to their ability to reduce noise and iron losses, while exhibiting extended service life. Amid positive GDP scenario and rising construction/infrastructure investments as well as utility spending, the future prospects remain highly favorable for power transformers. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of smart cities that require highly capable power transmission networks and the resulting demand for advanced and innovative power transmission systems and solutions.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Transformers estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Oil Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Power Transformers market. Demand in the oil-immersed distribution transformers segment is driven by advantages such as energy efficiency and longer operating life. Dry-type transformers represent a fast-growing segment because of increasing focus on environmental safety. Demand is set to be driven by increasing replacement of old transformers and installation of new units. Single phase dry-type transformers are expected to witness high growth on account of rising applications in marine, mining, and oil and gas sectors, which have stringent requirements for fire safety and specific voltage.



The Power Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Demand for transformers in developed economies is driven by the increasing electrification ratio and upgrade of existing electricity T&D networks.

Rapid industrialization; massive utility/power infrastructure investments, expanding population and energy needs, government focus on rural and urban power grid construction, and implementation of energy-efficiency standards represent important growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region. The replacement of a substantial aging fleet of transformers installed in Europe, North America and other developed economies is one of the major growth drivers for power transformers in mature economies.



Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured) -

ABB Limited

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bowers Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

DAIHEN Corporation

EFACEC Group

GE Grid Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.

Howard Industries, Inc.

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Imefy Group

JSHP Transformer

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

KONCAR Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Olsun Electrics Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

SGB-SMIT Group

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation

Siemens AG

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

TBEA Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Wilson Power Solutions

Wilson Transformer Company

Winder Power Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utl6g6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900