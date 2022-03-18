Global Digital Twins Market Report 2022: Digital Twin Supported Solutions in Smart Cities to Reach $4.8 billion by 2027

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases and Applications in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A digital twin is a virtual object representation of a real-world item in which the virtual is mapped to physical things in the real world such as equipment, robots, or virtually any connected business asset. This mapping in the digital world is facilitated by IoT platforms and software that is leveraged to create a digital representation of the physical asset.



The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition. Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation. The publisher of this report sees this form of cyber-physical connectivity, signaling, and control as a key capability to realize the vision for Industry 4.0 to fully digitize production, servitization, and the `as a service` model for products.



There are many potential use cases for digital twinning including monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Solutions focus on Part, Product, Process, and System twinning. Leading digital twin solutions involve Asset Twinning, Component Twinning, System Twinning, Process and Workflow Twinning. We see digital twinning playing a key role in many related IoT operations processes including IoT application development, testing, and control.



The implementation of digital twins will also enable distributed remote control of assets, which will place an increasingly heavy burden on IoT Identity management, authentication, and authorization. IoT authentication market solutions are also important in support of the "things" involved in IoT, which vary from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. This will become particularly important with respect to digital twin solution integration.



As reflected by the Digital Twin Consortium, we see some of the key industries to lead cyber-to-physical integration and solutions include aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, military, natural resources, and public safety sectors. In terms of integrating digital twin technology and solutions with telecommunications and enterprise infrastructure, we see a need for careful planning from a systems integration, testing, and implementation perspective. This will be especially important in the case of mission-critical applications.



This report evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. This includes consideration of use cases by industry vertical.



The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twinning solutions in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more from 2022 to 2027 with global, regional, and major country forecasts.



Select Report Findings:

Nearly 50% of recent survey respondents have never heard of digital twins

Digital twin supported solutions in smart cities will reach $4.8 billion by 2027

Up to 93% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digital twinning capability by 2027

Digital twinning will become standard feature/functionality for IoT Application Enablement by 2028

Leading digital twin solutions involve Asset Twinning, Component Twinning, System Twinning, Process and Workflow Twinning

Over 95% of vendors recognize the need for IIoT APIs and platform integration with digital twinning functionality for industrial verticals

Over 42% of executives across a broad spectrum of industry verticals understand the benefits of digital twinning and 59% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2028





Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Related Technologies and Impact on Digital Twinning

2.3 Potential Application and Outcome Analysis

2.4 Digital Twinning Service Ecosystem



3.0 Digital Twins Company Assessment



4.0 Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 to 2027

4.1 Global Digital Twins 2022 - 2027

4.2 Digital Twins Market by Type of Twinning 2022 - 2027

4.3 Digital Twins Applications 2022 - 2027

4.4 Digital Twins by Industry 2022 - 2027

4.5 Digital Twins by Region 2022 - 2027



Companies Mentioned

ABB

Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

ANSYS

Aucotec AG

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Cisco Systems

Cityzenith

Cosmo Tech

Dassault Systems

DNV GL

DXC Technology

Eclipse Foundation

Emerson

Emesent

Faststream Technologies

Flowserve

Forward Networks

General Electric

Google

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell

HP

IBM

Intellias

Invicara

KBMax

Lanner Electronics

Microsoft

National Instruments

NavVis

Oracle

PETRA Data Science

Physical Web

Pratiti Technologies

Prodea System Inc.,

PTC

QiO Technologies

Robert Bosch

SAP

Schneider

SenSat

Siemens

Sight Machine Inc.

Simplifa GmbH

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Sogeti Group

SWIM.AI

Synavision

Sysmex Corporation

TIBCO Software

Toshiba Corporation

UrsaLeo

Virtalis Limited

Visualiz

Wipro Limited

XenonStack

Zest Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqiee9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900