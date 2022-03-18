Global Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics Market 2021 Review and Outlook for 2022

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Environmental and resource concerns regarding the use of plastics have increased greatly in recent years. As a result, the plastics industry is pivoting towards natural and renewable solutions such as biobased and biodegradable chemicals and polymers.
The use of biobased and biodegradable plastics will increase in the coming years driven by legislation, consumer demand, improved production technologies and reduced costs.
Report contents include:
- Review of the Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics market in 2021 and outlook for 2022
- In depth market analysis of biobased chemical feedstocks & biobased and Biodegradable Plastics
- Global production capacities, market demand and trends 2019-2030
- In depth regional analysis of production
- Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid
- Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)
- Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal
- Market segmentation analysis
- Profiles of over 300 companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market trends
1.2 Global production to 2030
1.3 Main producers and global production capacities
1.3.1 Producers
1.3.2 By biobased and biodegradable plastic type
1.4 Regional production
1.5 Global demand for biobased and biodegradable plastics 2020-21, by market
1.6 Impact of COVID-19 crisis on the bioplastics market and future demand
1.7 Challenges for the biobased and biodegradable plastics market
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET
3.1 Global production
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
3.4 Types of Biobased and/or Biodegradable Plastics
4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR BIO-BASED CHEMICALS
5 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR BIOPOLYMERS AND BIOPLASTICS
5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics
5.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
5.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics
5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
5.2.1 Biodegradability
5.2.2 Compostability
5.3 Advantages and disadvantages
5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics
5.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types
5.6 Regional production capacities to 2030
5.7 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers
5.8 Natural Bio-Based Polymers
5.9 Market Segmentation of Bioplastics
6 BIOBASED AND BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS COMPANY PROFILES (311 company profiles)
7 REFERENCES
A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:
- ADBioplastics
- Algix LLC
- Arkema S.A
- Arlanxeo
- Attis Innovations, llc
- AVA Biochem AG
- Avani Eco
- Azolla
- BASF SE
- Biofibre GmbH
- Biokemik
- BioLogiQ, Inc.
- Biome Bioplastics
- Bosk Bioproducts Inc.
- Carbiolice
- Cargill
- Catalyxx
- Cathay Industrial Biotech, Ltd.
- Cellucomp Ltd
- Cellugy
- Circa Group
- Clariant AG
- Corumat, Inc.
- DAK Americas LLC
- Danimer Scientific LLC
- Dow, Inc.
- DuFor Resins B.V.
- DuPont
- Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation
- Ecoshell
- Ecovia Renewables
- EMS-Grivory
- Eni S.p.A.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Floreon
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Futerro
- Futuramat Sarl
- Gen3Bio
- Genomatica
- Granbio Technologies
- Grupp MAIP
- GS Alliance Co. Ltd
- Haldor Topsoe A/S
- Hattori Shoten K.K.
- Hengli Petrochemical
- Humintech GmbH
- Kaneka Corporation
- Lenzing AG
- LG Chem
- Lygos, Inc
- LyondellBasell
- Metgen Oy
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Mobius
- Mogu S.r.l.
- Multibax Public Co., Ltd.
- MYCL
- MycoWorks
- NatPol
- Neste Oyj
- Nippon Paper Industries
- Nxtlevvel
- Oakbio, Inc.
- Oimo
- Oji Paper Company
- Oleon N.V.
- Origin Materials
- Polyferm
- Pond Biomaterials
- Qnature UG
- Radical Plastics
- Radici Group
- Relement BV
- Roquette S.A.
- Royal DSM N.V
- Seiko PMC Corporation
- Shenghong Group
- SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Smartfiber AG
- Solvay SA
- Sulzer Chemtech AG
- TechnipFMC
- Teijin Ltd
- Tomtex
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
- Treemera GmbH
- TripleW
- UBQ Materials
- Uluu
- Unitika Ltd.
- Virent Inc.
- Visolis Inc.
- Vynova
- Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Co., Ltd
- Xampla
- Xinjiang Lanshan Tunhe
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
- Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
