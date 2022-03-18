New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Capacitive Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246224/?utm_source=GNW

Capacitive sensing technology is witnessing swift developments to meet the advanced user interface requirements of modern applications. The increasing preference for capacitive sensors, due to their more exceptional durability, superior sensitivity, and higher measurement accuracy than resistive or inductive sensors, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market studied.

The rise in automation of complex production systems has increased the demand for components capable of providing critical data related to the production process. These sensors facilitate process control in factories by detecting the presence and position of metal objects.

The implementation of touchscreen display systems as human-machine interaction by end-users, such as consumer, industrial, automotive, and medical, is also anticipated to drive the demand for capacitive sensors. Additionally, the increasing factory automation of production processes is expected to spur the demand for capacitive sensors in the healthcare and automotive industries.

However, issues related to the supply shortage of indium tin oxide are estimated to challenge the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.



Human-machine interface technologies have witnessed a paradigm shift, owing to the increasing information interchange between a social and various systems in cars. This has resulted in a surge in demand for capacitive sensors, as they are deployed for the implementation of human-machine interface (HMI) applications, such as indoor illumination control, navigation control, etc.

For instance, the Japanese government has proposed an ambitious strategy to be implemented during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games - the introduction of a self-driving vehicle force to be used as Olympic transport.

The automated vehicle will be nested with a position sensor, humidity sensor, temperature sensor, and capacitive sensor, among others. These sensors are used in the infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, interior lighting control, etc. With the increase in global automotive penetration, the demand for these sensors, including the capacitive sensor will increase in the forecast period.

For example, in the parking assistance system, these sensors can detect the presence of objects in the pathway of the reversing vehicle and can raise the alarm to warn the driver. These sensors also prevent collision with pedestrians while parking and the demand are expected to be continuing during the forecast period.

The global pandemic has influenced the automotive and manufacturing industries significantly over the period of last year. The manufacturing industry shrunk significantly due to the pandemic as the industry faced unprecedented challenges in the supply chain and procurement of raw materials, which resulted in significant losses for manufacturers. Few industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical, were deemed essential by governments. However, a prominent share of the manufacturers faced shut down for weeks, and currently, after the re-opening are facing declined demands, investments pertaining to workforce safety, supply chain challenges, and due to reduced demands, production plants are either running at half the capacity or shutdown.



The established electronics industry in Asia-Pacific and the adoption of innovative technologies have provided the regional organizations a competitive edge in the market studied. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major capacitive sensor vendors, such as Omron Corporation (Japan) and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), among others.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development, and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and other 12 agencies released "The 14th Five-Year Development Plan for the Robotics Industry"in December 2021.

This is China's second five-year growth plan for the robotics industry, and it serves a critical role in facilitating and encouraging the industry's high-quality development. As robotics involve capacitive sensors in touch, proximity detection, and so on, the sector's growth as a whole is set to boost the market growth rate.

Similarly, In 2021, South Korea announced ambitious plans to spend almost USD 450 billion over the next decade to establish the world's largest chipmaking base, joining China and the United States in a worldwide contest to control the critical technology.

Moreover, Japanese researchers are also exploring new applications apart from the traditional use in touchpads and tablets. For instance, research is being carried out to integrate capacitive touch sensors with the 1-micron size of nylon fibers for patient monitoring in the healthcare sector.



The major players in the Capacitive Sensors Market are Cypress Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, 3M Company, Omron Corporation, and Siemens AG among others. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several players that continuously strive to gain a competitive edge in the market. Therefore, the market concentration will be low.



February 2022 - Sony announced the latest PS VR2 with an updated and final design image of PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. that uses capacitive sensor, finger touch detection IR LED for position tracking.

November 2021 - IP Group Inc. and CoMotion partnered at the University of Washington to launch a nanotechnology startup Somalytics Inc., which is aimed to bring a better sense to the digital world. The company's main emphasis is on creating and mass-producing a paper carbon nanotube capacitive sensor that is small, flexible, and very sensitive to the human body, allowing for novel consumer and industrial applications.



