Global $7.5+ Bn Clear Aligners Markets, Opportunities and Strategies, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F Featuring Align Technology, Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, & The 3M Company

The global clear aligners market reached a value of nearly $1,369.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,369.7 million in 2020 to $3,122.9 million in 2025 at a rate of 17.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2025 and reach $7,536.1 million in 2030.



This report describes and evaluates the global clear aligners market. It covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from high prevalence of malocclusions, growing demand for dental services in emerging markets, and favorable government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the limited coverage for dental services, unqualified dentists, and weak wage growth in developed economies.



Going forward, increasing dental tourism and technological advancement are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the clear aligners market in the future include high costs and increase in interest rate.



The clear aligners market is segmented by product into soft, medium and hard. The soft market was the largest segment of the clear aligners market by product, accounting for $740.9 million or 54.1% of the total market in 2020. The medium market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 18.0%.



The clear aligners market is segmented by material type into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) and others. The polyurethane plastic was the largest segment of the clear aligners market by material type, accounting for $537.2 million or 39.2% of the total market in 2020. The polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 18.3%.



The clear aligners market is segmented by age group into children/teenagers and adults. The adults was the largest segment of the clear aligners market by age group, accounting for $846.4 million or 61.8% of the total market in 2020. The children/teenagers market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 18.0%.



The clear aligners market is segmented by application into hospitals, and dental and orthodontic clinics. The hospitals was the largest segment of the clear aligners market by application, accounting for $712.2 million or 52.0% of the total market in 2020. The dental and orthodontic clinics market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 19.1%.



North America was the largest region in the clear aligners market, accounting for 41.5% of the global market in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the clear aligners market will be Asia Pacific and the Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 22.0% and 18.7% respectively from 2020-2025.



The global clear aligners market is highly concentrated, with a small number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 87.68% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Align Technology, Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, The 3M Company and others.



The top growth potential in the clear aligners market by product will arise in soft market, which will gain $944.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top growth potential in the clear aligners market by material type will arise in the polyurethane plastic market, which will gain $666.3 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top growth potential in the clear aligners market by age group will arise in the adults market, which will gain $1,082.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top growth potential in the clear aligners market by application will arise in the dental and orthodontic clinics market, which will gain $919.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The clear aligners market size will gain the most in the USA at $516.5 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the clear aligners market include implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve dental service, replace traditional wax molds with digital impressions, invest in dental 3D printing, and considering acquisition, mergers and collaboration.



Player-adopted strategies in the clear aligners industry include introducing new products, strategic acquisition of companies with same business, strengthening business by entering new markets and strengthening its product portfolio by launching new products.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the clear aligner companies to focus on digital impressions, focus on dental 3d printing technologies, expand in developed markets, bundled payments, market-based pricing, insurance, participate in trade shows and events, increase visibility through a high-performance website, focus on reviews, increase adoption of internet and social media and to focus on collaborating with dental service providers.



