Global CBD Regulatory Database, 2022, with Coverage on 35+ Countries and 50 US States

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Global Regulatory Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This dataset offers the necessary information to understand the CBD regulatory landscape worldwide and provides the essential data needed to comply with the various compliance requirements in multiple regions around the world. This package offers three different excel files - the US is split into two separate databases, enacted law and proposed bills, while the third database offers regulatory information for multiple international countries.
Regulation areas covered in EU file:
- Hemp cultivation
- Processing
- Flower
- Extracts
- Food
- Cosmetics
- Vaping
- Pet food
- Import/export
Regulation areas covered in the US enacted state law file:
- Hemp cultivation
- Processing
- Flower
- Food
- Cosmetics
- Vaping
- Pet food
Regulation areas covered in the US proposed state law file:
- Marijuana general
- Extracts general
- Medical marijuana
- Foodstuffs
- Hemp plant
- Vaping
- Cosmetics
Jurisdictions covered:
- Europe: all 28 EU member states
- US: including state-by-state regulatory coverage of all key enacted legislation and bills affecting the CBD sector
- International: including 28 countries
This product also enables you to:
- Understanding how the regulatory landscape operates
- Quick access tool to identify which countries have a favorable regulatory environment
- Summary of the most important restrictions in the policy areas presented
- Comprehensive data through colour coding to classify regulation in three stages: light, medium and strict
- Compilation of the current regulation in each country and bills proposed
- Links to regulations and proposals from external sources
Key Topics Covered
- 35+ countries including key markets in Europe, Asia and LATAM
- 50 US states enacted laws and bills/proposed law
- Enacted laws and bills proposed law
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vslcht
