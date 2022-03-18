OTC Markets Group Welcomes PLAY MAGNUS AS to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced PLAY MAGNUS AS (PMGPMGMF, a global leader in the chess industry with an ecosystem of innovative digital brands and services in the areas of elearning and entertainment, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PLAY MAGNUS AS upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
PLAY MAGNUS AS begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PMGMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
Andreas Thome, CEO of Play Magnus Group said: "We are very excited to begin trading on OTCQX. Chess is very popular in the United States and is an important market for the growth of Play Magnus. We are glad that our shares are becoming more accessible and more investors can participate along our journey."
Arctic Securities acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.
About PLAY MAGNUS GROUP
The Play Magnus Group is an ecosystem of innovative digital brands and services focused on delivering the best eLearning and entertainment experiences for chess fans around the world. Through its leading brands, such as Chessable, chess24 and Champions Chess Tour, Play Magnus Group covers key areas of chess including play, watch, learn, and compete.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.
Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
