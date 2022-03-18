ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Abstract on Eblasakimab Proof-of-Concept Study in Atopic Dermatitis for Oral Presentation at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

- Topline data from the eblasakimab Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study will be presented during the "Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials" session at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting on March 26
MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN, a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that an abstract highlighting key efficacy and safety data from the completed Phase 1b study for eblasakimab (ASLAN004) in atopic dermatitis (AD) has been accepted for late-breaking oral presentation at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, to be held in-person March 25-29, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.
2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting oral presentation details
Title: Eblasakimab, a human anti-IL-13 receptor monoclonal antibody, in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept study
Presentation time: March 26, 2022, 9:00 AM - 9:10 AM
Presenter: Dr Andrew Blauvelt, President, Oregon Medical Research Center
Session: Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials
Location: Room 210A
Media and IR contacts
|Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
|Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com
About eblasakimab (ASLAN004)
Eblasakimab, also known as ASLAN004, is a novel, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), one of the components of the Type 2 receptor. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in atopic dermatitis. The unique mechanism of action has the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.
