Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The market is also driven by the various health benefits of the HMOs. The combined prebiotic, antimicrobial, and antiadhesive effects of HMOs contribute to shaping the infant gut microbiome early in life, reducing the risk of acute diseases also that of non-communicable diseases such as asthma and allergic diseases.
Infant formula held a prominent share in the market studied in 2018, attributed by the increased investments in R&D activities by the global players for high product innovation on a large scale for the commercial production of HMOs.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Acceptance Of HMO
Human milk oligosaccharides are the key components of human milk and appear in various compositions and concentrations. In the regulatory sense, HMOs are novel food or ingredients that require safety assessment. In the United States, the HMO's intended for use in food other than dietary supplements are regulated under GRAS. In U.S CARE4U™ by DuPont was approved as GRAS, for use in infant formula and toddler foods. With the increasing demand for HMOs, in 2018, two HMO's have gone through the novel food safety assessment in Europe, with a positive assessment outcome and approval by the European Commission.
United States Held a Major Share in the Global Market
North America holds a prominent market share in the market, as many global players, are launching new product lines, with HMO as the key ingredient in the region. Increasing customer awareness in the region, about the health benefits of HMO in infant nutrition is one of the key factors aiding the market to grow further in the country with various product launches. For instance, in 2016, 2'-fucosyllactose was produced by Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, for the first time as a food-grade quality product to meet the demand of the US infant formula market. With the rise in inclusion of HMO in prebiotics as it helps in developing commensal bacteria and the increasing demand for functional food and beverages, and the dietary supplements for better health and digestion, the market for HMO is expected to grow in the region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides market is a fragmented market. BASF Corporation, DuPont Nutrition, and Health, ZuChem Inc., are among the most active companies in the HMO market. Companies are investing highly on R&D, in order to develop products with similar health benefits as that of breast milk.Key strategies adopted by players in the market are partnerships for extended research activities and new product launches.
Additional Benefits:
The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
