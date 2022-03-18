Cholesterol Tests Global Market Opportunities and Forecasts: 2019-2021 Data and CAGR Projections to 2026

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cholesterol Tests: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is a comprehensive study of the global market for cholesterol testing. It describes the cholesterol tests market, which is segmented by product type and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into lipid profile, total cholesterol tests, HDL tests, LDL tests, triglycerides tests and POCT. The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).
This report examines the factors driving growth in the global cholesterol tests market, as well as reviews major players, established companies and new entrants.
This report, however, does not cover quality control reagents, calibrators, analytical equipment, instruments, software, and accessories used in cholesterol testing.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global cholesterol tests market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- Coverage of risk indicators in major countries, prevalence of obesity and hypertension and information on mean total cholesterol level
- Description of different types of cholesterol tests such as lipid profile, total cholesterol tests, high density lipoprotein (HDL) tests, low density lipoprotein (LDL) tests, triglycerides tests, and discussion on their current and historical market revenues
- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, and technological innovations of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Disease Background
- Cholesterol
- Functions of Cholesterol
- Role of Cholesterol in Hormone Production
- Cholesterol and Vitamin D Synthesis
- Cholesterol and Bile Acid Production
- Cholesterol and the Immune System
- Cholesterol Metabolism
- Sources of Cholesterol
- Clinical Significance of Cholesterol
- Total Blood (Serum) Cholesterol
- Triglycerides
- Definitions
- Lipid Profile
- POC Cholesterol Tests
- Cholesterol Determination: Methods and Techniques
- Methods of Cholesterol Measurements
- Disease Background
- Dyslipidemias
- Hypercholesterolemia
- Hypertriglyceridemia
- Hyperlipidemia
- Tangier Disease
- Atheroembolic Kidney Disease
- Atherosclerosis
- Heart Disease
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Risk Indicators in Major Countries
- Mean Total Cholesterol Level
- Prevalence of Obesity
- Prevalence of Hypertension
- Growing Prevalence and Incidence
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Penetration of Medical Devices in Emerging Markets
- Market Restraints
- Market Impact
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product
- Lipid Profile Tests
- Cholesterol Tests
- HDL Tests
- LDL Tests
- Triglyceride Tests
- Point-Of-Care Tests
Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Device Industry
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Supply Chain
- Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. Supply Chain
- Impact of Covid-19 on the European Supply Chain
- Impact of Covid-19 on the APAC Supply Chain
- Impact of Covid-19 on China
- Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Device Product Segments
- Impact of Covid-19 on Critical Devices
- Impact of Covid-19 on Cholesterol Testing Markets
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.)
- Horiba Ltd
- Mindray
- Nova Biomedical
- Roche Holding AG (F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers GmbH
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Sinocare Inc.
- Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
