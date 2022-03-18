Sydney, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Malaysia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
The first major controversy followed the allocation of 5G spectrum to Altel – a little-known company whose owner has close ties to the ruling political party, but is (at best) only a minor player in the country's mobile market – without going through an open tender process. After a public outcry and accusations of cronyism being levelled at the government, the Communications & Multimedia Minister revoked the order and instead instructed the regulator to go back down the path of a public tender (as had originally been promised).
However, the Malaysian government has since shown that it wants to continue to play a major role in the 5G market – to a much greater extent than seen in most countries around the world. Rather than issuing spectrum and allowing the network operators to develop and deploy their own infrastructure (typically using equipment and network sharing arrangements to offset the costs), Malaysia chose to create a government-owned infrastructure provider – the Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) – to be the sole wholesaler of all 5G access in the country.
The political gambit to control the rollout process (as well as create a potentially lucrative new revenue stream for the government) has instead hit a brick wall, with none of the current major operators agreeing to sign on with DNB. Instead, they are demanding a second wholesale network provider. Despite DNB having effectively completed building its 5G network, the launch of commercial services in Malaysia will have to wait for this latest political impasse to somehow be broken.
Key Developments
- Malaysia's MNOs hold off signing up to the government's wholesale 5G network model.
- Digi and Celcom announce plans to merge their Malaysian mobile operations.
- The Malaysian government backtracks on its 5G spectrum allocation to Altel, agreeing to revert to an open tender.
- Malaysia's 3G networks are shut down on December 31, 2021, with the spectrum to be reallocated to 4G use.
Key companies mentioned in this report:
Telekom Malaysia, TIME dotCom, Maxis Communications, Celcom Axiata, Digi, U Mobile, Altel.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Malaysia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.