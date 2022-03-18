Sydney, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Côte-d-Ivoire-Ivory-Coast-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Investment among the MNOs increased 8.7% in the third quarter of 2021, year-on-year, as they upgraded network infrastructure to better manage higher data traffic demand. Similarly, investment in the fixed-line internet sector increased 181% in the third quarter of 2021, year-on-year, largely due to Orange Côte d'Ivoire improving network capabilities. The company accounted for 91.4% of the total invested in the quarter, followed by MTN and VipNet.
Much of the fixed-line investment has been earmarked for fibre infrastructure. The DSL platform accounts for a declining share of fixed-line broadband connections, having fallen quite rapidly since 2018. By contrast, the share held by fibre has increased steadily in recent years, and by early 2022 about a third of all fixed and fixed-wireless broadband connections were via fibre. Again, the vast majority of investment is undertaken by Orange Côte d'Ivoire.
The company operates terrestrial fibre links to the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali, providing connectivity to its landing station for the SAT-3/WASC submarine cable. The parent company Orange Group also operates the recently launched Djoliba cable system, reaching across several countries in the region and bolstering Cote d'Ivoire's internet connectivity.
Key developments:
- Orange Bank Africa launches in Côte d'Ivoire;
- VipNet responds to growing data demand by upgrading network capacity to 1Gb/s;
- Vivendi Africa launches its FttP-based Canal Box service;
- New tax introduced for money transfers via mobile phones;
- Government further tightens SIM card registration rules;
- MTN Côte d'Ivoire commits to CFA120 billion network upgrade investment;
- Report update includes regulator's market data to September 2021, telcos' operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Côte d'Ivoire Telecom (CI-Telecom), MTN CI, Arobase Telecom, Orange Côte d'Ivoire, Comium CI (KoZ), Etisalat (Moov), LapGreen (Green Network, GreenN, Oricel), Warid Telecom, Globacom, CORA de Comstar, Aircomm CI, Mainstreet Technologies, Africa Online, AfNet, Aviso, Globe Access Internet (Omnes), Intel Afrique, Solaris Telecom, Africom, Afripa Telecom (Atlantique Telecom), Comete, Globe Access, Monicash.
