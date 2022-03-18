South Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturing and Wholesale Market Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of non-alcoholic beverages which include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks, sports drinks, cordials and concentrates, health and functional beverages and dairy and fruit blends. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the effect of the pandemic, sugar tax and other influencing factors, developments and corporate actions.
There are profiles of 27 companies including major players such as Pioneer Foods, RFG and Clover, which dominate fruit juice production, Coca-Cola Beverages, which dominates the soft drink market, and niche players such as Red Bull, BOS and Pure Soda.
Beverage sales, which were negatively affected by the pandemic and associated liquor restrictions, began to recover in 2021. Producers report that energy drinks and functional (health) drinks are experiencing significant growth since the onset of the pandemic, while fruit juice exports continue to see marked growth despite challenges such as port delays and market access. The sugar tax has affected soft drink consumption and is likely behind significant price increases between January 2017 and November 2021.
Pandemic Recovery
While food and non-alcoholic beverages were considered essential industries and production was not interrupted during lockdown, many beverage producers' sales were affected by the decline in the number of gatherings and events. Sales of mixers used with alcoholic beverages fell during the four liquor bans. While volumes and sales recovered sharply in 2021, some manufacturers say that production only recovered to pre-pandemic levels towards the end of 2021.
Trends
Sales of energy drinks are forecast to grow significantly faster than carbonated drinks. There is increasing demand for low or no-alcohol drink substitutes, low calorie and low sugar options, health drinks and for sustainable packaging, resulting in the launch of fruit juice blends in returnable glass bottles and canned water.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Input Costs
6.7. Health and Dietary Considerations
6.8. Tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
6.9. Cyclicality
6.10. Electricity and Water Supply Constraints
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDICES
Companies Mentioned
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
- Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd
- Big Save Liquor Waltloo (Pty) Ltd
- BOS Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Clover S A (Pty) Ltd
- Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (Pty) Ltd
- Coca-Cola Sabco (Pty) Ltd
- Ekhamanzi Springs (Pty) Ltd
- Kingsley Beverage (Pty) Ltd
- Lactalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Little Green Beverages (Pty) Ltd
- Long4Life Ltd
- MoFaya Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd
- Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Ltd
- Pura Soda Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd
- PVM Nutritional Sciences (Pty) Ltd
- RCL Foods Ltd
- Red Bull South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Soda King Franchising CC
- South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Suntory Beverage and Food South Africa Ltd
- Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd
- Twizza (Pty) Ltd
- Ultimate Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd
