Bentonite Market Report 2022: Prices, Consumption, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Bentonite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Bentonite Market Statistics

Exports 729.2 Million USD Imports 829.6 Million USD Top Exporters U.S., Turkey, India Top Importers Germany, Canada, Netherlands

Bentonite Market Size

In 2021, the global bentonite market increased by X% to $X, rising for the third consecutive year after two years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the global market hit record highs in 2021 and is likely to continue growth in years to come.

Bentonite Production

In value terms, bentonite production rose significantly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, the total production indicated pronounced growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production attained the maximum level at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of bentonite production in 2021 were China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes), with a combined X% share of global production.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in India, while bentonite production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Bentonite Exports

Exports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of bentonite were exported worldwide; picking up by X% compared with the year before. In general, total exports indicated a measured increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2013 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, bentonite exports rose remarkably to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in years to come.

Exports by Country

In 2021, India (X tonnes), distantly followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes) represented the largest exporters of bentonite, together creating X% of total exports. The following exporters - Slovakia (X tonnes), Azerbaijan (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), the Czech Republic (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Cyprus (X tonnes) and Greece (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Greece, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) remains the largest bentonite supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Turkey ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by India, with a X% share.

In the U.S., bentonite exports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Turkey (+X% per year) and India (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average bentonite export price amounted to $X per tonne, picking up by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per tonne), while Greece ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Turkey, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Bentonite Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of bentonite increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the fifth year in a row after two years of decline. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, bentonite imports expanded notably to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Germany (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Japan (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes) was the major importer of bentonite in the world, achieving X% of total import. Italy (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Thailand, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($X), Canada ($X) and the Netherlands ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by Japan, France, Thailand, Indonesia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Malaysia, Russia and Italy, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average bentonite import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, remaining stable against the previous year. In general, the import price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Japan ($X per tonne), while Malaysia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Bentonite, whether or not calcined.

