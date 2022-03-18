Global Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022 Featuring Trimble, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Mitsubishi Electric, Qualcomm, TomTom, Hexagon, Garmin, & Ericsson

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Mapping Market size is expected to reach $65.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The practice of collecting geographical data from a vehicle is referred to as mobile mapping. Road & aerial mobile mapping, emergency response planning, and high facility management are all common applications of the mapping system. Laser, radar, LiDAR (light detection and ranging), photography, and other remote sensing devices are commonly used to collect data. Digital maps, GIS data, and geo-referenced video and image are some of the mobile mapping outputs.
Integration of several navigation and remote sensing technologies on a common moving platform is an emerging answer to the issues encountered in modern data collection campaigns. These Mobile Mapping Systems (MMS) can collectdata quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. Their development was spurred by a desire to solve problems with alternate spatial data collection methods.
Also, market growth is likely to be fueled by the continued shift from personal navigation devices to smartphones and consumer-centric applications. In addition, the market players are likely to witness increased competition due to the growing adoption rate of digital mapping applications for use in self-driving cars in the automotive industry.
Factors such as growing awareness of inventory and asset management, infrastructural development of telecommunications networks, increased adoption of mobile mapping devices are anticipated to fuel the growth of the mobile mapping market during the forecasting period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial to the mobile mapping industry. During the pandemic, mobile mapping has played a crucial role in acquiring the travel history and location of affected persons. Governments are increasingly using mobile mapping tools to map demographic data and correlate it with spread of the disease distribution in a particular area.
As governments around the world have imposed strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the need to monitor transportation systems like red light, traffic cameras and others was high. To fulfill this need, many governmental bodies have utilized mobile mapping techniques to acquire crucial data and ensure the appropriate implementation of the lockdown guidelines.
Market Growth Factors:
Demand for accurate land-based maps is increasing
Presently, there has been a surge in the deployment of laser scanning and positioning technologies in mobile mapping market to meet changing industrial demands for high-precision scanning of large geographic areas. Recent advancements in LiDAR technology have enabled mapping professionals to examine natural and built-up areas with greater flexibility and precision. For instance, in May 2020, Trimble launched the MX7 mobile mapping system for asset monitoring and mapping.
Automated driving technology is becoming more common
The expansion of autonomous and connected vehicle infrastructure has resulted from rising consumer expectations and different technology advancements. When visibility and conditions are bad, mobile mapping systems assist vehicles in planning and provide a safety net for sensors, making automated driving even safer. Automation can significantly improve the driver comfort by taking over the tiresome aspects of driving.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Laser range in mobile mapping devices is limited
Due to the limited range of the lasers used in these systems, the acquisition swath is relatively narrow. For point cloud acquisition, mobile mapping systems use Class 1 eye-safe lasers. The benefit is that the acquisition can take place even when there are a lot of people in close proximity to the sensor, which is frequent in metropolitan collections, and there are no health risks.
Key Market Players
- Trimble, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Apple, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- TomTom N.V.
- Hexagon AB (NovAtel, Inc.)
- Garmin Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
Scope of the Study
By Application
- Topographic Mapping
- Road Surveys
- 3D Modeling
- Asset Management
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Real Estate
- Transportation & Logistics
- Telecommunication, and
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
