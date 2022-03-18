Sydney, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Bhutan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
In this document, BICMA outlined a launch timetable along with a set of measures covering the rollout of 5G networks in the country. Notably, the regulator anticipated holding off a launch of commercial services until 2022. It cited a need for operators to learn from the experiences of 5G deployments taking place in other parts of the world.
The two MNOs in Bhutan, B-Mobile and Tashi Cell, apparently learnt quickly! In December 2021, both operators launched 5G services in areas of Thimphu, Paro, and Phuentsholing. Still, there is a downside to getting ahead of the regulator's schedule: There's only limited spectrum available for 5G at present, and what is in use is only supported by a small number of handsets. B-Mobile's 5G service is only accessible to customers with selected Vivo models, while Tashi Cell is offering its 5G service on a total of five models from Samsung and Huawei. Both operators are testing Apple iPhone products and hope to certify them for use in 2022. Otherwise, the wait is on for additional spectrum to be re-farmed from existing communications services.
Key developments:
- B-Mobile and Tashi Cell launch 5G services for a selected range of handsets.
- Tashi Cell reaches parity in mobile market share with the incumbent provider B-Mobile.
- Bank of Bhutan launches two mobile-based digital banking platforms: eLoan and goBoB.
Bhutan Telecom, Tashi InfoComm, B-Mobile, Tashi Cell, DrukNet.
