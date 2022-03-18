ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Global Protective Face Masks Market Report 2021-2028: Surge in the COVID-19 Cases has Driven the Market

by Globe Newswire
March 18, 2022 5:28 AM | 3 min read

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Face Masks Market Outlook 2021: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Protective Face Masks Market is anticipated to rise at a value CAGR of 53.5% over 2019-2028

Top Driver: The Surge in the COVID-19 Cases has Driven the Global Protective Face Masks Market

The COVID-19outbreak has significantly driven the market of Global Protective Face Masks Market. The extensive use of facemask, especially in the healthcare sector for doctors and nurses, and other healthcare workers, and the rise in OPD sessions and surgeries in hospitals have escalated the market growth.

The rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections has expanded the demand for a Face mask for personal use. The rise in health issues and viral infections around the globe have created a positive influence on market growth.

Protective Masks have Held the Highest Segmental Growth in the Global Protective Face Masks Market

Based on the Product Procedure Masks Segment, have held the highest growth as they provide complete protection and are comparatively remaining light and comfortable as compared with other masks. The outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for Procedure Masks. The government initiatives about the use of masks to prevent virus spread have propelled the market growth.

The Rise in the Awareness Among the People for Protection Again Infections have Further Driven the Demand for Procedure Masks

In terms of the industries, Healthcare segment has obtained the most significant growth due to the rise in cases of COVID-19, government initiatives for better healthcare protection of doctors and Nurses have further escalated the growth. Based on the Distribution Channel, Pharmacy segment has held most remarkable owing to the high availability of masks.

Europe has Dominated the Regional Market Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Europe has held the highest growth in the market as many European countries have significantly been affected by the Coronavirus Italy Germany and Spain were the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus. The increase in the disposable income among the consumers and the government initiatives about the use of facial masks during the pandemic have escalated the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in cases countries like China and India, the presence of manufacturers in these countries have further escalated the growth in the market

Strategic Collaborations, Mergers, and Acquisition are the Major Strategies of the Competitors

The Players of the Global Protective Face Masks Market are fragmented. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are strategies used by competitors.

The key competitors of the Global Protective Face Masks Market are

  • 3M
  • Coltene
  • BSN Medical
  • Cardinal Health
  • Honeywell
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Advind Healthcare's Smog Mask
  • Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
  • Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Protective Face Masks Market Forces

Chapter 6 Global Protective Face Masks Market -Industry Snapshots

Chapter 7 Global Protective Face Masks Market Analysis, by Product

Chapter 8 Global Protective Face Masks Market Analysis, by Industries

Chapter 9 Global Protective Face Masks Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 10 Protective Face Masks Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 11 Market Competition Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles- Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gowks0


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst RatingsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.