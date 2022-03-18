So-Young to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 25, 2022

BEIJING, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. SY ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on March 25, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.soyoung.com.
About So-Young
So-Young International Inc. SY ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.
For more information, please contact:
So-Young
Investor Relations
Ms. Vivian XU
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: ir@soyoung.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
