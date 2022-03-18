Genesys Network – A Unified Ecosystem for All Blockchain Services

Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesys Network is a one-of-a-kind platform that offers all Blockchain services on a single ecosystem. It is a unique combination of the community solutions and DeFi Blockchain ecosystem. The company's NFT Marketplace offers a trustworthy platform for NFT artists to sell their arts along with copyright support.

Multiple Blockchain platforms available on the market offer different services, right from creating your own dapps, crypto wallets, and carry out exchanges. However, dividing your assets on such multiple platforms can be tedious. Not to mention, these platforms also have their respective shortcomings. Therefore, Genesys Network has introduced an all-in-one decentralized platform featuring all Blockchain services to overcome the current Blockchain issues. This unified platform combines the DeFi Blockchain technology ecosystem and community solutions, generating a faster and more scalable NFT marketplace and token.

What is Genesys?

Genesys Network is a unique place featuring both Blockchain services and products in one place. The platform features an NFT Marketplace securing artist copyrights and eliminating instances due to lack of security in existing Blockchain platforms. The company also offers utility and governance tokens like the Genesys and Blue Lotus. These tokens allow users to trade and provide profit to holders.

Features

The Genesys tokens are essential to buy and sell on the DEX, while the Blue Lotus tokens help decentralize decisions in the ecosystem. The ecosystem is perfect for catering the arrival of multi-chains. The platform offers the following features-

Genesys View

It is the platform built for investors to monitor the market within Blockchain networks like the Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon.

Blue Lotus DAO

It is the DEX of the ecosystem facilitating conversion between various assets. It features products like:



Exchange

Token Swap

Liquidity Pools and others

Staking and Farming

Lottery

Launchpad

NFT exchange

Inicial Lotus Offerings

Blue Lotus Token

The governance token gives voting and decision-making power to investors and holders in the Genesys ecosystem.

Blockchain

It is the primary system and will hold multiple products in a unified ecosystem. The Blockchain network offers a distinct identity to the ecosystem.

NFT Marketplace

Genesys offers a trusted platform for NFT creators to trade their arts. It also provides security and copyright support.

Tokenomics

As mentioned, the company offers two tokens-



Genesys token- The BEP20 Binance Smart Chain network utility token Genesys (GSYS) will fuel the pump and thrust the Genesys Network Ecosystem.

Blue Lotus token- BLUEG governance token is a community token of which 10% allocation is for presale, 20% to governance, and the major portion (50%) will be towards the ecosystem.

Future path

Genesys is currently in the first phase of its development, introducing the project to the community through PR and advertising. The company will also announce private and public presales of both utility and governance tokens. Genesys will release its Blue Lotus DAO in the following phases and list both tokens on Blue Lotus DAO and Pancake Swap. In the third phase, the company will be introducing its NFT Marketplace, dApps, and more. They will also be integrating on the Ethereum and Polygon MAIN NET and others.

