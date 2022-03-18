CallTower Launches One Click Failover Solution for Microsoft Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions announced today, the launch of their One Click Failover solution for Microsoft Teams. This failover solution can be easily used to maintain continuity in the event of a downed single circuit connection, emergency, or natural disaster.

The goal behind the creation of CallTower's One Click Failover is to forward phone numbers during the possibility of an interruption in service to a customer's phone system within minutes. This allows customers to still receive critical or valuable inbound calls until connectivity is restored individual and contact center users as well as automated attendants. When this option is enabled, all predetermined programmed Teams numbers from that organization will forward to the user-specified alternative device/application. When the connection is restored, within seconds a customer can simply uncheck forwarding, press save, and all forwarding will be removed.

"In today's market climate voice continuity is more critical than ever," noted CallTower CRO William Rubio. "We're excited to be able to offer such a robust redundancy tool that is simple to enable in order to ensure the continued success and communication of our customers and clients."

CallTower's Voice Redundancy Solutions keep businesses and organizations up and running. Outages and downtime cost organizations time and money. CallTower believes their customers deserve multiple paths to ensure 100% voice uptime. CallTower's expanded offering includes a wide range of global voice networks to offer carrier diverse redundancy and peace of mind.

CallTower recently announced its acquisition of OneStream Networks, a Rochester, New York-based global leader in voice solutions. In joining forces, CallTower will deliver a broader range of global communication solutions and services to existing and future customers. This acquisition will also deliver additional innovative communication pathways for cloud solutions with international data centers, increased service offerings and superior customer experience.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations in over 100 countries and 6,000 cities globally with local calling. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

