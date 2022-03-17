Rome Resources Announces Appointment of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rome Resources Ltd. (the "Company") – is pleased to announce the appointment of David Jenkins to its board of directors, as an additional director, effective immediately.



Mr. Jenkins has many years of experience in leading positions in the finance industry and has vast knowledge of corporate issues. His contacts in the financial world, in North America, Europe and Asia are very welcomed by the Company and will help in the further development of the Company's business.

We are very pleased that Mr. David Jenkins has joined the Board of our Company.

