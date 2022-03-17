Generational Wealth Society (GWS) Announces Its Project In Attempt To Reshape The Industry

New York, NY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generational Wealth Society (GWS) is proud to announce its official launch date. The GWS team has been building for months and are finally prepared to reveal and launch their phase one ecosystem complete with staking and bonding protocols, a multi-sig treasury and more.
The GWS DAO is a multi-phased project designed to generate a token supply, create a treasury of funds and allocate those funds to yield safe returns for the DAO and its members via increased liquidity. During this time a 10% sell tax exists to regulate supply and combat inflation caused by staking and bonding rates.
Following the conclusion of phase one, phase two includes development, launch, and maintenance of the GWS blockchain which will be uniquely designed to begin as the basis of a blockchain that fully utilizes the GWS coin in a multitude of utilities by implementing all of the biggest DEFI staples while designing them to all utilize the GWS coin together, instead of each application having its own token and each token competing for market caps and use cases.
GWS blockchain will completely revolutionize the way in which a blockchain should utilize its primary coin, leading by example.
GWS utilizes a multi-sig treasury wallet to ensure a safe and secure treasury protocol as a barrier of trust between the multi-sig council members and the community.
Four of six council members are publicly doxxed to express how serious the team is about GWS and its future.
GWS has made all of their token contracts publicly available however, a certik audit will be coming following the launch as its one of the first allocations of treasury funds to be executed to ensure the safety of the contracts and the platform itself.
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/GWSDAOOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GWSFinance
Medium: https://medium.com/@GWSFinance
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/generational-wealth-society/
Company Name: GWS Finance Email: Contact (at) gws.finance Website: https://gws.finance/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.