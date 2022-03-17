Trustedd Kickstarts its Google & Apple Web 3 Alternative with a 3D Art Avatar NFT Collection

New York, NY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustedd is a new cutting-edge Web 3 Ecosystem dedicated to revolutionizing modern innovation and education by establishing a transparent and validated community that deems one another trustworthy. By doing so trustedd aims to solve misinformation and scams, especially in the crypto and blockchain realm. By creating this unique Gateway into Web 3, trustedd users have the opportunity to build a transparent trustedd score and safely connect with the right people, and find the exact services and products they are in need of within seconds.

To bring this vision to life in the fastest and most decentralized way possible, the trustedd Founding Members Collection will be marked as the foundation of the ecosystem. The Founding Member NFTs will be released on the Ethereum blockchain and come to life as an exclusive membership for the new Ecosystem, available to individuals, businesses, and brands alike who share the values and vision of trustedd. The Genesis Collection is limited to 10.000 Avatars, but there are millions of unique trustedd 3D avatars to come in the future.

"Any holder of the Founding Member NFT, no matter if a person, a business, a brand, or organization symbolizes that he or she wants to foster innovation and the adoption of new technologies through education and collaboration." - Christof Wallner, CEO & Founder

The Founding Members Avatars are created through machine-learning generated 3D Avatars that are both individually unique and come with a functional design. Like a ﬁngerprint, every Avatar has its own uniquely generated design, making it easy to visually distinguish them from another, giving individuals and businesses the option to build a memorable and recognizable brand around their artwork.

To ensure utility trustedd 3D Avatars can be seen as the 'iPhone of NFTs'. Users can utilize their Avatars directly in Metaverses, Conference Calls like Zoom, and in the future even as your private Virtual Assistant as an alternative to current Voice Assistants within the trustedd Ecosystem.

As a demo, the first official trustedd video trailer, 'It is time to wake up!' was created with the 3D Avatar which will be available for Founding Member NFT Holders only a few days after the official NFT Sale.

Trustedd will implement a Dutch Auction system to launch its Genesis Collection in March 2022. That will allow the community to set the price of the NFTs. A Dutch Auction is a market structure in which the price of something oﬀered is determined after all bids arrive at the highest price at which the total oﬀering can be sold. The starting price for the auction will be 100 ETH and once the bidding begins, the price of the NFT will decrease by 1 ETH every 8 minutes until it is either sold out or hits the set ﬂoor price of 1 ETH.

The Founding Member NFT sales revenues will be used to build the planned Web 3 ecosystem, while parts of the sales revenue will go towards helping Ukraine. The trustedd ecosystem consists of a Web 3 platform accessible through any browser under trustedd.com and, in the future, of a native Operating System as an alternative to iOS, Android Operating Systems. The ecosystem and its content will then be curated and governed by its users under a legal Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The generated proceeds from the NFT sale will be secured by an industry-leading Custody Provider. In addition, all transactions will be monitored by Chainanalysis, a leading KYT, to stay compliant with local and global regulations, and safely interact with emerging technology regulations.

Beneﬁts of joining the Founding Members include an exclusive Membership, access to future NFT drops, an airdrop of trustedd's social token $trustedd, early access to contribution rights, new features on the ecosystem, exclusive invites to events, free and discounted Hardware, and much more. To be a part of the Founding Members is to be a part of an inner circle breaking ground on breakthrough innovations and next-gen developments.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mainstream adoption, trustedd's purpose-driven vision can come to fruition with the release of the Founding Members NFTs.

About trustedd

Trustedd is a new and revolutionary ecosystem to easily onboard users into Web 3, which will transform into a Decentralized Autonomous Organization to give control and privacy back to the people. Founded by Christof Wallner, trustedd reimagines how modern business and education function to eﬀectively usher in a new era of transparency, innovation, and trust using blockchain technology.

Contact Name: Christof Wallner Email: info (at) trustedd.com Website: https://trustedd.com