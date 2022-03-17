Nutriterra® Clinical Trial Published by Frontiers in Nutrition, Results Demonstrate Efficacy of Plant-Based Total Omega-3

West Sacramento, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuseed Nutritional US Inc., (nuseed.com) conducted a human clinical trial confirming the safety and efficacy of Nutriterra® as a novel plant-based source of seven omega-3 fatty acids. Frontiers in Nutrition, a leading peer-reviewed scientific journal, published the results of this research after a thorough evaluation of the study. Nuseed Nutritional welcomes this validation of Nutriterra as a sustainable, non-marine source of essential fatty acids.
Nutriterra is the world's first land-based source of total omega-3 fatty acids, produced by Nuseed to deliver the benefits of microalgae via its proprietary Omega-3 canola. Nutriterra offers a much-needed alternative to marine omega-3s to bridge the gap between growing consumer demand and finite ocean resources.
Nuseed recognizes Nutrasource for their role in designing and successfully delivering a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled two-phase, pharmacokinetic study and clinical trial. Healthy adult subjects consumed one of three doses of Nutriterra, or placebo, for a period of 16 weeks. Here are some of the key findings:
- Nutriterra® exhibited safety and an excellent tolerability profile
- Omega-3 DHA, EPA and ALA from Nutriterra is readily absorbed and incorporated into blood lipids
- Nutriterra significantly improved omega-3 status, as measured by the OmegaScoreTM and the Omega-3 Index, to levels consistent with cardiovascular and cognitive health.
"This study confirms Nutriterra's efficacy without compromise to nutrition or safety. Plant-based is the fastest growing segment in the omega-3 category, and this new option meets consumer demand for a sustainable alternative to marine oils with DHA, EPA, and ALA." says Benita Boettner, Nuseed Nutritional General Manager.
Nutriterra is recognized as a New Dietary Ingredient by the FDA and is commercially available. More information is available at NutriterraOmega3.com.
About Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, and Nutriterra®
Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, the world's first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, was developed in collaboration with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) by applying new breeding technologies. Nutriterra® for human nutrition and Aquaterra® for aquafeed are produced from the oil. These proprietary ingredients reduce pressure on wild fish stocks, the most common source of omega-3, by providing a renewable land-based source of DHA and EPA nutrients.
Attachments
Katrina Benedicto Nuseed Nutritional 5304901038 katrina.benedicto@nuseed.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.