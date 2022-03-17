Celebrating Women's History Month: SBA Hosts Armchair Discussion with Industry Experts on Increasing Opportunities for Women-Owned Small Businesses

WHAT: SBA's Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating Women's History Month
In celebration of Women's History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual armchair discussion with Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women's Business Ownership, Candace Waterman, President and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy and Alisa Sheard, Acting Deputy Director, SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development. The discussion will center on financial wellness for women-owned small businesses and the importance of increasing equity and access to opportunities that help uplift and support women entrepreneurs. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support existing women-owned small businesses and new startups as they pivot and grow in a post-COVID world.
WHEN: Thursday, March 31, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)
WHO: Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women's Business Ownership
Candace Waterman, President, and CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy
Alisa Sheard, Acting Deputy Director, SBA Office of Government Contracting
Michelle Sherod, President and CEO, Accounting Legal & Logistics Solutions, Inc., St. Louis, MO
HOW: Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbawhm.eventbrite.com.
This event will be recorded.
---
All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA's support of or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two (2) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header "ACCOMMODATION REQUEST."
###
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
