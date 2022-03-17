Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
JASPER, Ind., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. KBAL announced its participation in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer T.J. Wolfe will present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.
[LIVE NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
About Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today's design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.
For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style and Poppin.
Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.
Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com
Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.