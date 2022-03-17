Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

JASPER, Ind., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. KBAL announced its participation in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer T.J. Wolfe will present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today's design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International

1600 Royal Street

Jasper, IN 47546

Telephone 812.482.1600