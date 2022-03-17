NXT Energy Solutions Announces Release Date for Its 2021 Year-End Results and Conference Call

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") SFDNSFDF)) announces it will release its 2021 financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after market close. A conference call to discuss the 2021 financial and operating results will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time).
Details of the conference call are as follows:
[LIVE NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
|Date:
|Thursday, March 24, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)
|Participants call:
|1-800-806-5484
|Local dial-in numbers
|416-340-2217
|International dial-in numbers
|https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484
|Conference ID
|1575216#
NXT's year-end 2021 financial and operating results will be filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. The financial and operating results will also available on NXT's website at www.nxtenergy.com.
About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.
Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
|Eugene Woychyshyn
|Mr. George Liszicasz
|VP Finance & CFO
302, 3320 – 17 AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
|President & CEO
302, 3320 – 17 AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
|+1-403-206-0805
|+1-403-206-0800
|nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
|nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
|www.nxtenergy.com
|www.nxtenergy.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.