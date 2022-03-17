Verisk Issues Statement Regarding D.E. Shaw

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk VRSK today issued the following statement regarding the press release issued today by D.E. Shaw:



The Verisk board of directors has engaged in a constructive private dialogue with D.E. Shaw since October 2021. During those discussions, there has been broad alignment between D.E. Shaw's recommendations and initiatives already underway or under consideration by Verisk. The company has valued D.E. Shaw's input and intends to continue this interaction.

Verisk has been engaging in an extensive shareholder outreach program, led by independent members of the board and management, that has provided a range of perspectives from investors, including D.E. Shaw. Informed by this feedback, Verisk has undertaken several actions aimed at advancing corporate governance and enhancing long-term shareholder value – many of which were discussed in the company's SEC filings, news releases and most recent earnings call.

These actions are contributing to significant progress in the company's ongoing efforts to generate strong performance for shareholders, deliver mission-critical solutions to customers, and position the company for sustainable growth and success.

