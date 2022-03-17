RAJANT FEATURES SECURITY AND SAFETY REAL-TIME COMMUNICATIONS AT ISC WEST

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and its technology partners will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas at the Venetian Expo. Rajant will be featuring its latest products for safety and security - - - the Hawk FE1-4950 and FE1-5050, Peregrine Hybrid LTE, and ES1-5050CS. Present to showcase the real-time video/voice/data communications for public safety and industrial security will be Rajant, Dejero, Easy Aerial, Safety Dynamics, and Vorbeck. The event runs from March 22nd to March 25th, with Rajant joining partners in Booth 31045.

Demonstrations feature critical first responder requirements for situational awareness, such as:

Dejero - Blended high-bandwidth backhaul connections

Easy Aerial – Drone-in-a-box autonomous eye-in-the-sky

Rajant – Wireless M2M communications anywhere

Safety Dynamics – Acoustic gunshot detection system

Vorbeck – Video/VoIP communication wearables

Rajant will host an education panel during ISC West at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 24th, in the Venetian 302, Level 1. The session is entitled "Rapid Escalation-Enabling Situational Awareness: Interoperability Networking for Frontline Response". The theme speaks to the unprecedented volatility and unrest in our communities, workplaces, institutions, and homesteads. These days, the time between what appears to be business-as-usual and chaos is compressed due to the advanced ability of wrongdoers to communicate, organize, and execute an incident. The frontline response must keep pace and counter-act to safeguard people, assets, and infrastructure under the most challenging conditions that are environmental and manufactured. The panel, comprised of representatives from Dejero, Easy Aerial, and Safety Dynamics, will be moderated by Rajant. They form a perspective of state-of-the-art technology, which is interoperable, automated, mobile, and intelligent. Attendees will learn how to outpace a rapidly escalating occurrence with full situational awareness using the right network to connect and convey mission-critical voice, video, and data in real-time.

"Attending ISC West is a great way to see Rajant Kinetic Mesh in action," shares Rajant Sales Director Chris Wall. "Safety and security personnel today are equipped with two-way voice, but until now, providing video on every first responder on scene was not possible. By meeting our tactical integration ecosystem in Booth 31045, you will see that our wireless networking connects mission-critical M2M technologies, like Safety Dynamics' acoustic shotgun detection, Vorbeck's tactical pack wearables, and Easy Aerial's drone-in-a-box. We will even feature a fully operational Rajant and Dejero network connected between ISC West and neighboring Vegas trade show IWCE in the Convention Center."

Schedule time to meet at the show today, or stop by the booths to see the latest BreadCrumbs on display.

