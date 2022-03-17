First Orion Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of Branded Communication solutions, today announces that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named First Orion's Branded Communications Suite as a 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.



Radically rethinking how to connect businesses and customers, First Orion's Branded Communication Suite, which includes its proprietary ENGAGE® Branded Graphic Display and INFORM® Branded Text Display solutions, is advancing the customer experience while returning the phone call to marketing stacks. First Orion's technology allows companies to develop content-rich branded messaging on incoming call screens to include a logo, custom background, and personalized text, notifying customers who is calling and why.

First Orion's Branded Communication solutions have been shown to increase engagement rates by 97%, lengthen long call duration by 68%, decrease call declines by 50%, and deliver an overall superior call experience. Its INFORM® technology was found to offer a 498% return on investment in a Forrester Consulting TEI Report commissioned by First Orion.

"Winning the CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award showcases Branded Communication's overall impact on the customer experience," said Charles Morgan, CEO of First Orion. "Our solutions help businesses increase customer engagement while also improving employee productivity. Although scam and spam calls have conditioned people to ignore calls they don't recognize, our industry-leading solutions are at the forefront of changing that behavior by rebuilding trust in the phone call."

The 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor First Orion with a 2022 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Its Branded Communication Suite has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from First Orion in 2023 and beyond."

