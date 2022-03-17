Mercury recognized as one of Massachusetts' fastest-growing middle-market companies for third straight year

ANDOVER, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. MRCY www.mrcy.com))), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts, for the third straight year. Mercury ranked number 20 based on its 2019 to 2021 revenue growth and joins other rapidly growing Massachusetts-based companies on the exclusive list including Moderna, HubSpot and Rapid7.



"Our market position at the intersection of high tech and defense is quite unique: we are one of a very few independent public commercial U.S. suppliers of trusted and secure microelectronics and processing solutions serving growth markets in the A&D industry," said Mark Aslett, Mercury's president and chief executive officer. "Our objective is to deliver strong margins while growing the business organically and supplementing this organic growth with disciplined M&A and full integration. By executing on this approach, we've created significant value for shareholders for nearly a decade. And we expect to continue doing so for many years to come."

This is Mercury's third appearance on the BBJ Middle Market Leaders list, and the only aerospace and defense company recognized. The list is compiled through BBJ research and includes private and public companies across all industries, from life sciences and technology to construction, professional services and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2018, 2029 and 2020. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates their three-year growth and total revenue. In November 2021, Mercury was named to the FORTUNE "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list and was the only aerospace and defense company included.

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the equity awards discussed herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company's plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government's interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems Inc.

+1 (978) 967-1366 | robert.mcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.