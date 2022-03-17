Vasta Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 24, 2022

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited VSTA today announces that it will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended December 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, March 24, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 6749694) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or +1 (914) 800-3898. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.
About Vasta
Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta's stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta's mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.
Contact
Investor Relations
ri@somoseducacao.com.br
