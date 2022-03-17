PacWest Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp PACW (the "Company") will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the close of the stock market on Tuesday April 19, 2022. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at www.pacwestbancorp.com.
ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP
PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") is a bank holding company with over $40 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. The Bank also provides financing of business-purpose non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic Financial Services a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also offers a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.
CONTACTS
|Matthew P. Wagner
President and CEO
303.802.8900
|Bart R. Olson
Executive Vice President and CFO
714.989.4149
|William J. Black
Executive Vice President
Strategy and Corporate Development
919.597.7466
