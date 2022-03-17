MOJO Marketing + PR Selected as 2022 Best in Business Award Finalist by Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJO Marketing + PR was announced as one of the 2022 Best in Business Award finalists by Nashville Business Journal. To view the complete article, visit https://bizj.us/1qe9z1.
The companies on this year's list showed tenacity and innovation, overcoming the challenges the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has presented to businesses everywhere.
To come up with the list, first nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees then submitted questionnaires, which an independent panel of judges scored, looking at company culture, business plan, profitability and more. The highest-scoring companies made the cut for this year's awards, which can be viewed in the slideshow above, presented in alphabetical order by category.
Come to The Westin Nashville on May 26 to learn which companies are named category winners. In the meantime, congratulate all of this year's honorees using #NBJBIBA.
###
About Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 320,255 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at https://www.bizjournals.com/nashville/ to learn more.
About MOJO Marketing + PR
MOJO Marketing + PR is a full-service, experiential marketing and branding agency, specializing in brand building through strategic marketing initiatives for our clients. MOJO is known for energizing brand launches for community-driven and multicultural brands. MOJO Marketing + PR launched in Nashville, TN in 2013 with a diverse portfolio of great clients. Our clients leave every meeting infused with creative energy and profitable strategies for success in their businesses.
Nashville Business Journal
615-248-2222
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.