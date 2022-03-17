WashREIT to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, April 27th

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT WRE will release first quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
The conference call will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:
|USA Toll Free Number:
|888-506-0062
|International Toll Number:
|973-528-0011
|Entry Code
|698146
Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:
|USA Toll Free Number:
|877-481-4010
|International Toll Number:
|919-882-2331
|Conference ID:
|44920
The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.
WashREIT owns approximately 8,200 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns and operates approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington, DC metro region. We are focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington, DC metro region to continue to grow as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets. We are targeting the deepest demand segments in submarkets with the greatest probability of rent growth outperformance, and tailoring our specific investment strategy to best create value.
Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com
